|
|
Jean Ann Fullhart, 72 of Muncie, died late Wednesday evening at her residence. She was born April 16, 1947 in Portland and was the daughter of the late James Arthur & Regina Marie (Long) Brenner.
Jean was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and aunt. She loved being with and caring for her family. She retired from Muncie Healthcare after 30 plus years of service. Jean enjoyed her pet dogs, gardening and watching TV.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 53 years David Michael Fullhart of Muncie; her son James Michael Fullhart (Lesa) of Muncie; her sister Marilyn Steiner of Highland, Illinois; nieces Laura Vaughn and Stephanie Carrion and nephew Christopher Vaughn; father-in-law John Paul Fullhart of Muncie and sister-in-law Kathleen Vaughn (Ray) of Kearney, Missouri.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at
www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 13, 2019