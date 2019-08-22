|
Jean K. Tuttle
Muncie - Jean K. Tuttle, 98, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Life's Journey of Avon, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was born on Monday, November 29, 1920, in Bourbon, Indiana, the daughter of Samuel L. and Ruth A. (Hand) Schuch. Jean grew up in Bourbon, Indiana, and went on to marry William Donald "Don" Tuttle on August 19, 1944. The two then went on to live in Columbus, Ohio, Muncie, Indiana, Tampa, Florida, and then settled back down in Muncie, Indiana. Jean worked as an independent sales consultant for Avon for over forty-two years and provided products to many people all over Muncie, Indiana. She was a member of The Garden of Gethsemane United Methodist Church and loved nature and gardening. Jean also enjoyed travelling with Don prior to his passing. She instilled in her family a love of God, nature, music and learning.
Survivors include her children, Phillip R. Tuttle, Muncie, Indiana, Elaine E. (husband, Paul) Howard, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Amy (husband, David) Cross, Lebanon, Indiana; six grandchildren, Kristi (husband, Springer) Daugherty, Kathryn Hollars, Ken (wife, Samantha) Howard, Karol (husband, Dan) Napers, Jonathan (wife, Jane) Cross, and Anda Arroway; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Don Tuttle.
Services to honor Jean's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Tony Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Garden of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 1201 West McGalliard Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 22, 2019