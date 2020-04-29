Resources
Jean M. Hartzell

Jean M. Hartzell Obituary
Jean M. Hartzell, 95, Muncie, passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, at Castleton Health Care Center in Indianapolis.

She was born Tuesday, April 21, 1925, in Henry, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Vera (Rowe) Thonn. Jean was kind, loving, and good hearted and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Her family was her life and she loved spending time with her family, and grandchildren. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, word search games, and watching game shows on TV. Jean was a member of the First Brethren Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy (husband, Steve) Sanders, and Jackie (husband, Rick) Young; son, Jerry (wife, Lucy) Hartzell; sister, Marjorie (husband, Wayne) Antrim; six grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Vera Thonn; husband, Robert Hartzell, who passed away in 2008; and two brothers, Francis Thonn, and Donald Thonn.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Jim Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

To watch the service online, please visit at distantlink.com/elmridge.html

Memorial contributions can be made to First Brethren Church, 101 South Morrison Road, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
