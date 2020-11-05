Jean Mary Mahoney White



Jean Mary Mahoney White, whose enduring curiosity took her far from her Indiana roots, died of natural causes on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin after a brief illness. She was 97.



By her tenth decade Jean had been a teacher, a Navy WAVE, a newspaper reporter, a freelance travel writer/photographer with her husband Charles, a mother, a book editor, and a resident of Indiana, California, Washington D.C., and Florida. She moved to Madison, Wisconsin in 2018 to be near her daughter.



Jean is survived by her sons Andy of Traverse City, Michigan and David of Austin, Texas; David's son Ethan and stepsons Mark and Zach; and daughter Sarah, of Madison, as well as the many descendants of her oldest sister Margaret. Two great-grandnieces, Adelaide and Evelyn, were born into the Mahoney clan in the week before Jean's passing.



The family thanks the staff of Wickshire Madison and Agrace Hospice for their caring support of our beloved mother. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest gifts in Jean's memory to any cause aligned with her Christian faith, love of nature, and interest in the wellbeing of vulnerable beings everywhere.









