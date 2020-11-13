Jean N. Lehman
Muncie - Jean N. Lehman, 83, of Muncie, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born to the late Omer (O'Dell) and Theda Allene (Smith) Sells on February 18, 1937 in Byrdstown, TN.
Jean was a very loving mother and grandmother. She had been employed at Ball Can Lids. She attended Muncie Community Center Church. She had been a member of the American Legion and the F.O.P. She enjoyed listening to music by The Eagles.
Jean is survived by her son, Kenny Barnhouse (Debbi) of Muncie; daughter, Janet Barnhouse (Buckey) of Muncie; brother, Keith Sells (Janice) of Columbus; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Omer (O'Dell) and Theda Allene (Smith) Sells; daughter, Paulette Payne; brothers, George Sells, Omer Sells, and Tommy Sells; and sister, Janice Shoemake.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tim King. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.