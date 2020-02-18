|
Jeanette "Jan" D. (Olson) Strunk
Muncie - Jeanette "Jan" D. (Olson) Strunk, 56, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 19, 1963. Jan graduated from Blackford High School.
Jan loved having a good time with her family and friends. She enjoyed drawing, cooking, outdoor activities, camping, and gardening. Jan loved her family, she loved being a mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her two daughters, Tiffany Polito (husband, Felipe) and Courtney Alfont; son, Derick Strunk; grandchildren, Jasmine Polito, Emaly Polito, Madalyn Polito, Brooklyn Lewis, and Andie Norris; three sisters; and one brother.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020