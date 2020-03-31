|
|
Jeanette Robbins
Redkey - Jeanette Robbins, 79, of Redkey, IN, passed away Sunday, March 29th, 2020 peacefully at her residence. Jeanette was born in Wilder, TN, on February 3, 1940, a daughter of the late Pearl (Crownover) and Payton Hill. She was a graduate of Clark Range High School in TN and was the loving wife of the late Gene (Duke) Robbins who she happily married in 1962 and sadly lost in 2019. Jeanette was a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother who adored children. She enjoyed church activities, reading her bible, gardening, listening to gospel music, quilting, crocheting, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Jeanette is survived by 2 sons; Mike Robbins, Steve Robbins (wife LeAnna), 1 daughter; Shawna Eley (husband Todd), 1 brother; Charles Hill (wife Sue), 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Duke, 2 brothers; Floyd and Pete Hill, 2 sisters; Mary Jo Weinstein, and Anna Davis. Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. At the families request and in order to keep family and friends safe during this difficult time, A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a late date in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave Jeanette's late husband Duke during his final days. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020