|
|
Jeanne A. Wellnitz
- - Jeanne A. Wellnitz passed away peacefully October 4, 2019, after a short illness. Born May 28, 1919, in Marion, IN, she was the daughter of E. J. (Joe) and Georgia S. Albright. Jeanne lived in Marion, IN, until 1928 when the family moved to Kokomo. In 1936, they moved to Elwood, IN, and Jeanne graduated from Elwood High School and was an usher at Wendell L. Willkie's acceptance speech. She lived in Elwood for 37 years. She worked at R. L. Leeson Department Store and was the First Methodist Church Secretary for 18 years.
Jeanne married Frank O. (Blackie) Wellnitz in May, 1941, and was married for 54 years.
In Elwood, Jeanne was a member of the First Methodist Church, Past President of Tri Kappa Sorority, a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, the Lady Lion's Club, and the Elks' Club. She served on the Board of Directors of the Elwood Public Library and volunteered for the American Red Cross.
In 1975, Jeanne and her husband moved to Muncie, IN. She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church, Ball State University Wives, and Update Learning. She worked on Tower Topics at the church. She retired as secretary from Associates in Surgery, Inc., in 1987.
She was a bridge player for 75 years and loved to dance.
She is survived by son Craig Wellnitz (Carol-deceased), Elwood, IN; granddaughters, Jennifer Price, Indianapolis, IN, and Anne Zaug (Timothy), Chicago, IL; great-grandchildren Graham and Jake Price and Evie, Alba, and Ethan Zaug; nieces Cynthia Faunce (Al), Anderson, IN, Linda Irving (Greg), SC, Carol Lewellen (Robert-deceased), Elwood, IN, Janice Robison (Russel), TX; and nephews Kenny Kochman, Elwood, IN, and James Bromley (Maddie), Fishers, IN.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Blackie, and two sisters (Catherine Bromley and Rosalie Kochman).
A Celebration of Life will be held at Westminster Village Muncie.
Inurnment of her ashes will be at the Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, IN. There will be no calling hours. Memorials may be sent to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S High St., Muncie, IN 47305.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 6, 2019