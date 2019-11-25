|
Jeanne E. (Dewey) McDaniels
Hartford City - Jeanne E. (Dewey) McDaniels, 91, passed away Sunday morning, November 24, 2019 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center after a recent illness.
She was born in Winchester, Indiana on June 25, 1928 to Ray E. and Delilah (Rouch) Towns, grew up in the Winchester area, graduating from Winchester High School, class of 1946. She also received her degree from Indiana Business School in Muncie.
Jeanne first was a telephone operator, later employed by Overhead Door Corp., of Hartford City and retired in 1991 from CTS of Berne, Indiana. She also was a former member of the Sigma Phi Gamma sorority in both communities of Winchester and Hartford City.
On August 29, 1956, she married Jules A. Dewey, Jr. in Angola, Indiana. His passing occurred June 7, 1971. She later married Richard McDaniels on Oct. 15, 1977 in Montpelier, Ind. His passing occurred on April 3, 1990.
Surviving family include two sons: Michael (Paige) Dewey of Bluffton and Jon Dewey of Indianapolis; Step-daughter: Judy (Kenny) Knotts of Fiat; granddaughter Lacy Dewey of Lapel; two step-grandsons: Ian (Katelyn) Miller and Chasen Edmonds; two step-granddaughters: Rhonda McClain and Susan Ellis; five step-great-grandchildren: Nathan McClain, Chaz McClain, Nicholas Ellis, Justin Ellis and Tailer Ellis, one brother, Duane "Pete" (wife, Evelyn) Towns of Tarpon Springs, FL, and two nieces Linda (Mike) O'Leary and Natalie (Jim) Brown.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., with Pastor Steve DeLisle presiding. Burial follows in the Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, prior to services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at watersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019