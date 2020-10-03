1/1
Jeanne L. Bates
Jeanne L. Bates

Muncie - Jeanne L. Bates, 70, passed away Friday afternoon, September 25, 2020 at her home.

She was born on August 12, 1950 in Muncie, the daughter of Howard L. and Joyce A. (Bantz) Bates and graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1968. She received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Ball State University.

Jeanne was a junior partner at Munsee Meats for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Fountain Square United Methodist Church and the Women of the Moose.

She loved her dogs and IU Basketball. She enjoyed going to casinos and spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving are her mother, Joyce A. Bates; one sister, Andrea Benson (husband, Philip); one brother, Michael Bates (wife, Carolyn); six nieces and nephews, Jason Russell, Carrie Reed (husband, Derek), Jennifer Rector (husband, Clarence), Stefanie Benson, Benjamin Bates and Lisa Haagen (husband, Jared); seven great-nieces and nephews, Kellen, Kyler, Olivia, Abby, Drew, AJ and Morgan; and special friends, Theresa Helm and Cindy Iavagnilio.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard L. Bates on October 27, 2018; her sister-in-law, Debra Bates; and special friend, Alice Reed.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Fountain Square United Methodist Church, 4405 S. Madison Street, with Pastor Steve Graves officiating. Cremation will take place. The family requests attendees wear casual dress in either IU Basketball gear or red and white.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the church.

Family and friends may call at Fountain Square United Methodist Church, 4405 S. Madison Street, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Memorials may be directed to Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary, 4220 N. County Road 500 West, Muncie, IN 47304 or online at www.gratefulrescue.org or to the charity of the donor's choice.

The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Morgan Langhofer and to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice nurses, Shelby and Jami for all the kindness they provided.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
