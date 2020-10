Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanne L. Bates



Muncie - Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to postpone funeral services that were scheduled for Sunday, October 11th at Fountain Square United Methodist Church for Jeanne L. Bates. However, there will be a service of remembrance at a later date. We are sorry for any inconvenience.









