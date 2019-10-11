|
Jeanne L. Richardson
Muncie - Jeanne L. Richardson passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home after an extended illness.
She was born on June 16, 1930 to James and Emma Foster in Muncie, Indiana.
Jeanne graduated from Muncie Central with the class of 1948. She was a
member of Riverside United Methodist Church and Add-A-Links Class for over 30 years.
Jeanne was a loving mom to daughter Jody Owens (husband, John) and son Gregory Amburn. In December 1988 she was married to Jack Richardson and with that marriage came two sons. Robert Richardson (wife, Sherri) and their two
children, Jared Richardson (wife Brook), and their children Leldon and Boyce and Jenna
Eastham (husband, Jon) and their daughter Sadie, and Michael Richardson (wife, Carol) and their two children Andrew Richardson (wife, Jessica) and their children Anabel and Charlie and Jennifer Fountain (husband, Drew) and their children Kaiden and Kamden. The family would like to thank ViaQuest Hospice Home Care for the loving care for Jeanne. We would also like to thank longtime friend Betty Speece.
Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel or one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Funeral Services will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on Monday October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Officiated by Pastor Keith Turner . Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, The Memorial Fund, Riverside United Methodist Church 1201 N. Wheeling Ave., Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019