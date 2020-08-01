Jeanne Nichols
Yorktown - Jeanne S. Nichols, 85, most recently of Yorktown, passed to be with Jesus with her daughters by her side, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 16, 1935 in Oneida, TN, the daughter of Mitchel and Gertrude (Alsip) Stanfill. She grew up mainly in the Cincinnati, Ohio area. Marriage brought her to Muncie in 1953 and to Selma in 1963.
She worked several places in Muncie, but retired as Clerk of the downtown Post Office. After retirement she enjoyed being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her four daughters, LuAnna Vaughan, Dixon, IL; Susan Slaven, Muncie, IN; Trudy Hyde, Morristown, TN; and Caryn Davenport, (husband-Dan), Anderson, IN; four grandchildren, Leslie Hyde-Scott, Barry Vaughan, Fayth and Reazon Davenport; sister-in-law, Brenda Stanfill; and several nieces and nephews and great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Billie (Grover) Stephens; brother, James Stanfill; granddaughter, Andrea Davenport; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Calling will be at the mortuary from 12:00 noon on Monday until the time of service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
.