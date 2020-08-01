1/1
Jeanne Nichols
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Nichols

Yorktown - Jeanne S. Nichols, 85, most recently of Yorktown, passed to be with Jesus with her daughters by her side, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 16, 1935 in Oneida, TN, the daughter of Mitchel and Gertrude (Alsip) Stanfill. She grew up mainly in the Cincinnati, Ohio area. Marriage brought her to Muncie in 1953 and to Selma in 1963.

She worked several places in Muncie, but retired as Clerk of the downtown Post Office. After retirement she enjoyed being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her four daughters, LuAnna Vaughan, Dixon, IL; Susan Slaven, Muncie, IN; Trudy Hyde, Morristown, TN; and Caryn Davenport, (husband-Dan), Anderson, IN; four grandchildren, Leslie Hyde-Scott, Barry Vaughan, Fayth and Reazon Davenport; sister-in-law, Brenda Stanfill; and several nieces and nephews and great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Billie (Grover) Stephens; brother, James Stanfill; granddaughter, Andrea Davenport; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Calling will be at the mortuary from 12:00 noon on Monday until the time of service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved