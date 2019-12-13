|
|
Jeannette Marie Dobbs, 71, of Matthews died Wednesday afternoon, December 11, 2019. She was born January 11, 1948 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late Howard Eugene & Jeannette Marie (Smart) Burton.
Jeannette was 1966 graduate of Muncie Central High School. She attended Ball State University from 1966-1968. Jeannette married Rabon Dobbs on October 28, 1971. She was employed at Ball Memorial Hospital from 1966-1969. Then worked in the office of S.A. Gray M.D. from 1969 until 1989. She graduated from Marion Community School of Practical Nursing in 1990; she returned to Ball State and earned her RN degree in 2000. Jeannette was employed at Marion General Hospital for 20 years retiring in 2011 due to health issues. Nursing was her passion and she was proud to work for the greatest healer our Lord and Savior. Jeannette enjoyed crocheting that she had learned in the 3rd grade, she also loved sewing, reading and knitting. She attended Living Hope Church.
Jeannette is survived by her loving husband, Rabon Delmore Dobbs of Matthews; her daughter, Tracey Pierce (Danny) of Austin, TX; three grandchildren, Chad Pierce (Jaime), Jacob Pierce (Kate), and Amber Childers(Alex); a great-granddaughter, Addison Childers; two brothers, Howard E. Burton and Carl T. Burton (Gloria), both of Muncie; a sister, Jane E. Perkins (Larry) of Muncie; two nephews, Cory Burton (Jamie) and Aaron Perkins (Page); two nieces, Melissa Burton (Jared) and Emily Long (Derek); four great-nieces, Lillian Burton, Elizabeth Long, Morgan Perkins (Jonathan) and Madison Perkins; two great-great nieces, Brinley Perkins and Adeline Jane Favia; a great-great-nephew, Landon Perkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Lee Smart and a niece, Stephanie Burton.
Funeral Services for Jeannette will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Chaplin Andrew Sorensen officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon, Monday, at the funeral home. Nursing Honors will be provided by the Delaware County Nursing Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019