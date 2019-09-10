|
Jeffery Allen Hill
Selma - Jeffery Allen Hill, 55, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
He was born June 23, 1964, in Muncie, the son of William and Thelma (Nelson) Hill. Jeff grew up in Muncie and attended Southside High School.
Jeff worked for many years at City Machine Tool & Die and Henman Engineering. He was currently employed with Reber Machine and Tool Company.
Jeffery loved his work, his family and his home dearly. He was also an animal lover.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Tina Lahrman Hill; his parents, William and Thelma Hill; a brother, Donald Hill; a sister, Brenda Powers; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Dunn and Melissa Willard; nieces and nephews, Bryon Powers, Cindi Powers, Lea Hill, Caila Hill, Matthew Willard, and Dave Herr; and several other nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hill was preceded in death by a brother, Odis Hill.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 10, 2019