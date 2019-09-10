Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Allen Hill


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Allen Hill Obituary
Jeffery Allen Hill

Selma - Jeffery Allen Hill, 55, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

He was born June 23, 1964, in Muncie, the son of William and Thelma (Nelson) Hill. Jeff grew up in Muncie and attended Southside High School.

Jeff worked for many years at City Machine Tool & Die and Henman Engineering. He was currently employed with Reber Machine and Tool Company.

Jeffery loved his work, his family and his home dearly. He was also an animal lover.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Tina Lahrman Hill; his parents, William and Thelma Hill; a brother, Donald Hill; a sister, Brenda Powers; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Dunn and Melissa Willard; nieces and nephews, Bryon Powers, Cindi Powers, Lea Hill, Caila Hill, Matthew Willard, and Dave Herr; and several other nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hill was preceded in death by a brother, Odis Hill.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now