Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Croyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Michael Croyle


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Michael Croyle Obituary
Jeffery Michael Croyle

Jeffery, 39, passed away at IU Ball Memorial Hospital on May 21st 2020.

He was born May 4th 1981 in Winchester, IN, was a 1999 graduate of Winchester Community High School and worked for Hilcroft Services (Muncie) for over 10 years.

He was a sports enthusiast. Including baseball, basketball, football, racing and wrestling. He also enjoyed swimming with his family.

He leaves behind his parents Joseph and Denise Croyle, two brothers Tyler (wife Heather) and Jordan Croyle, three nieces Emma Croyle, Mandi and Sami Farmer, nephew Peyton Farmer and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preseded in death by his grandparents Delbert and Nancy Cox, grandparents Lewis and Marie Croyle and aunt Cathy Croyle.

MJS Mortuary will be handling arrangements and a private service will be held by the family.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -