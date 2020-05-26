|
|
Jeffery Michael Croyle
Jeffery, 39, passed away at IU Ball Memorial Hospital on May 21st 2020.
He was born May 4th 1981 in Winchester, IN, was a 1999 graduate of Winchester Community High School and worked for Hilcroft Services (Muncie) for over 10 years.
He was a sports enthusiast. Including baseball, basketball, football, racing and wrestling. He also enjoyed swimming with his family.
He leaves behind his parents Joseph and Denise Croyle, two brothers Tyler (wife Heather) and Jordan Croyle, three nieces Emma Croyle, Mandi and Sami Farmer, nephew Peyton Farmer and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preseded in death by his grandparents Delbert and Nancy Cox, grandparents Lewis and Marie Croyle and aunt Cathy Croyle.
MJS Mortuary will be handling arrangements and a private service will be held by the family.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 28, 2020