Jeffery R. Slye

Jeffery R. Slye Obituary
Jeffery R. Slye

Muncie - Jeffery Slye, 63, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday March 26, 2020. Jeff was born on Wednesday February 13, 1957 to Jan and Rex Slye in Rantoul Illinois. Jeff worked hauling cement for Pete Tooley Corporation for several years until his retirement. He enjoyed being around animals of many kinds but his dogs were his favorite. He loved his family, traveling and working on his property. Jeff was a man with a huge giving heart that shined whenever his grandkids came around.

Surviving Jeff are wife Beverly Slye; son, Adam (Abigail) Slye; daughters Samantha (Ryan) McCune, Stephanie Slye; grandchildren, Parker, Wyatt, Gavyn McCune and Ruby Slye; sisters Kim (Jonny) Gipson, Shana Lawless, Romi Slye and brother Rick Slye. There are many nieces, nephews and extended family members that will miss Jeff also,

His parents preceded him in passing.

Due to the reality of our circumstances we live in today, a private family burial will take place.

The family will receive and we encourage that you leave online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
