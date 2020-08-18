Jeffrey Alan Storer
Muncie - Jeffrey A. Storer, 65, passed away Friday evening August 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with Myasthenia Gravis. Jeffrey was born on Saturday August 28, 1954 the son of Wanda L. and Harold B. Storer in Muncie. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Sherry Storer, sisters Linda (John) Rieker, Cairo, NY, Susan (Patrick) Orr, Yorktown IN., aunts Carol Salian, Muncie, IN., Nancy Pitman, Muncie, IN., and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Wanda Storer of Eaton, IN.
Jeff attended Purdue University School of Agriculture after graduating from Delta High School in the class of 1972. He was an avid farmer beginning in high school and farming for more than 45 years until his illness. He also hauled milk for the family bulk milk trucking business in the 70s and 80s. Jeff also worked for the Muncie Star as a rural paper carrier in the Selma and Albany area for 30 years.
Jeff was a great family man. He loved his wife and spent much of his time with his family and dogs. He was a carefree and fun person. Jeff loved people and was ready and willing to help anyone. We truly do not remember him saying a bad word about anyone, no matter the circumstances. Jeff looked forward to agriculture shows, State and County Fairs, tractor pulls and family events. Jeff's easy-going personality and generous heart will be missed by his family and everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bethel Pointe, Morrison Woods, IU Health, and Heart to Heart Hospice for their wonderful care over the past 2 years.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday August 21, 2020 at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Philip Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10703 N. SR 3 Muncie, IN. Visitation for family and friends will be at Parson from 11:00 am until the time of the service.
Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
