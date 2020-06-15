Jeffrey Curtis Armstrong (Curt), 65, passed away June 11th, 2020 with family by his side after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born February 8th, 1955 in Muncie, Indiana and graduated from Wes-Del High School in 1973.

His early years were spent farming; he worked 30 years at Borg Warner from which he retired; and he proceeded to work another career at Magna Powertrain. He was an ornery soul who enjoyed a good laugh and a small dance, but his real loves in life were his cars which he dedicated his life to rebuilding; his GTO was his pride and joy. Curt was also an avid cyclist and was always on the trails.

All his life, Curt was the hardest of workers and the truest & most honest person you'd ever met. We loved him, and he loved those in his life just as hard as his heart would allow: including his cat, Gilbert. Curt will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his two children: Ryan Armstrong (fiancé, Amanda) and Amanda Dunham (husband, David); one granddaughter: Charlie Anna Dunham; three sisters: Pam Alsip (husband, Doug), Tammy Messersmith, and Kim Sloan; two step children: Joseph Darling (wife, Julie) and Christina Stanley; three step-grandchildren: Addyson Sorrell, Ava Sorrell, and Andy Darling; and Marcia Armstrong.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Koop, father, Eddy Armstrong, step-father, Ron Koop.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 16th from 5-8pm at the Gaston Lions Club. Casual dress is requested.

