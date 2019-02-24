|
Jeffrey D. Hite
Indianapolis - Jeffrey D. Hite, 64, of Indianapolis, passed away at his home on December 23 following a long illness.
Hite was born in Muncie and was graduated in 1973 from Yorktown High School. He studied radio and TV at Ball State University and spent most of his career in television production, working at WMDH Radio in New Castle and at WISH-TV in Indianapolis and later for two commercial stations in Phoenix, AZ. Most of his television production work involved directing news.
He loved sports, especially hockey, baseball and Indy car racing. He was also interested in World War II history. When living in Muncie as a child and later, visiting close friends frequently during his 24 years in Phoenix, he attended First Baptist Church in Muncie. He is described by friends as a person who was bright, sweet and extremely funny.
Hite was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Baird Prewett, his brother Greg Hite, and his step-father Fred Prewett. He is survived by three step-siblings. Several lifelong friends mourn his loss.
Friends are planning a celebration of his life to be held in the spring.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 24, 2019