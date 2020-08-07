1/1
Jennifer Ensley
1953 - 2020
Jennifer Ensley

New Castle - Jennifer (Jackson) Ensley, 66, a resident of New Castle went home to Heaven on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born December 31, 1953 to the late Mary and Joseph (Johnson) Clinger.

Jennifer was raised in Frankfort and spent most of her adult life in New Castle. In her earlier years, Jennifer worked for Single Parent Home Makers. In the early 1990's, she achieved her lifelong dream of opening and operating Lakeview Lodge, a facility to bring people together through dancing and celebration in typical Jennifer fashion. Later, Jennifer earned her real estate license and eventually retired to focus on her family and grandchildren.

A member of Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle in Muncie, she dedicated much of her time to the Kids Ministry. Jennifer was surrounded by love and married to the late James Jackson for 20 years. She was blessed to find love again after his passing and has been happily married to Michael Ensley for nearly 5 years. Jennifer will be mostly remembered for her vivacious personality. Her contagious laugh and unforgettable smile will never be forgotten. She brought joy to each person she met. Her hobbies included dancing, singing, gardening, feedingher hummingbirds and playing games. Her favorite game was spoons. Jennifer adored her children and grandchildren - family was everything to her.

Survivors include her husband: Michael Ensley; four children: Matt (Kellie) Major of New Palestine, Misty Major-Cummings of Avon, Ashley (Adam) Perdue of Muncie and Danielle (Jared) Johnson of New Castle; twelve grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two brothers; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, James Jackson and a brother.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastors Adam Perdue and Wes Thornburgh officiating. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, August 10 at the funeral home. Due to Covid 19 and the governor's mandate, face coverings will be required. You may express condolences or share a memory of Jennifer at www.hinsey-brown.com






Published in The Star Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-7100
