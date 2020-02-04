|
|
Jennifer "Jay" Renee Atkins
Marion - January 7, 1977 ~ February 3, 2020
Jennifer "Jay" Renee Atkins, 43, Marion, passed away at 6:58 am on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born in Muncie on Friday, January 7, 1977, to Charlie Rhum and Diana (Bertram) Mardis.
Jay worked as a waitress for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and taking them to the pool in the summertime when they were younger. She also enjoyed going to concerts with her family and friends, working puzzles, and playing games, especially Connect 4. Jay had a quirky sense of television shows that she liked. She could look beyond what was on TV as long as it showed compassion and care toward other people.
She will be remembered for how much she liked to pester her nieces and nephews. She also had a good heart and loved to help other people.
Jay is survived by her mother, Diana (Rob) Mardis of Muncie; father, Charlie (Becky) Rhum of Marion; son, Andrew Fox of Marion; daughter, LillyAn Koegel of Muncie; sister, Melissa (Bobby) Wright of WA; step-sisters and step-brothers, Alta Clary of Poughkeepsie, NY, Joshua Mardis of NY, Isabel Mardis of Hendersonville, TN, Jeremy Spencer of Marion, Scott Spencer of Marion, and Bridget Kellems of Marion; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles "Chris" Rhum.
The family will receive visitors from 3:00-5:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Jay's life will begin at 5:00 pm. Burial will take place at a later date at Beech Grove Cemetery in Muncie.
One of the final things Jay was able to do was to give the gift of sight by donating her corneas to someone in need.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Crisis & Suicide Intervention Service, Families First Indiana, Inc., 2240 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020