Jennifer Sue Odle
Hartford City - Jennifer Sue Odle, 57, passed away at 1:17 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her Loving Family.
She was born in Wabash, Indiana on May 21, 1962 to Rex E. Altman and Vicki A. (Greengard) Altman. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Jennifer graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1980 and received her RN degree from IVY Tech in 2011.
She married Joe A. Odle on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Jennifer was a Registered Nurse at IU Health Blackford County Hospital.
She was a member of Westside Church of Christ in Yorktown. Family was her life and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Jennifer will be sadly missed by her husband, Joe A. Odle of Hartford City, her sons, Bradley R. (wife, Ciera S.) Green of Swayzee, Kyle A. (wife, Nicole) Duke of Yorktown and Craig M. (wife, Safina) Duke of Fishers; grandchildren, Isaac Green, Eli Green, Owen Green, Carter Duke and Abel Duke; brothers, Jeff (wife, Kim) Altman of Jonesboro and Jon Altman of Marion; sisters, Jill Ditsler of Marion and Julie Sullivan of Gas City; nieces and nephews, Wendy Hawkins, Laura Brumfiel, Amber Mills, Amy McCorkle, Dustin Altman, Mindy Middlesworth, Jeffrey Altman, Shawn Robbins, Brittney Sprong, Shelli Fritch, Kali Hawkins and Kristen Hawkins.
She is also preceded in death by her brother, Jay Altman and granddaughter, Myra Grace Green.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Rev. Mike Gors and Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020