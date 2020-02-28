Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Odle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Sue Odle


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Sue Odle Obituary
Jennifer Sue Odle

Hartford City - Jennifer Sue Odle, 57, passed away at 1:17 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her Loving Family.

She was born in Wabash, Indiana on May 21, 1962 to Rex E. Altman and Vicki A. (Greengard) Altman. Both of her parents preceded her in death.

Jennifer graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1980 and received her RN degree from IVY Tech in 2011.

She married Joe A. Odle on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Jennifer was a Registered Nurse at IU Health Blackford County Hospital.

She was a member of Westside Church of Christ in Yorktown. Family was her life and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Jennifer will be sadly missed by her husband, Joe A. Odle of Hartford City, her sons, Bradley R. (wife, Ciera S.) Green of Swayzee, Kyle A. (wife, Nicole) Duke of Yorktown and Craig M. (wife, Safina) Duke of Fishers; grandchildren, Isaac Green, Eli Green, Owen Green, Carter Duke and Abel Duke; brothers, Jeff (wife, Kim) Altman of Jonesboro and Jon Altman of Marion; sisters, Jill Ditsler of Marion and Julie Sullivan of Gas City; nieces and nephews, Wendy Hawkins, Laura Brumfiel, Amber Mills, Amy McCorkle, Dustin Altman, Mindy Middlesworth, Jeffrey Altman, Shawn Robbins, Brittney Sprong, Shelli Fritch, Kali Hawkins and Kristen Hawkins.

She is also preceded in death by her brother, Jay Altman and granddaughter, Myra Grace Green.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Rev. Mike Gors and Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -