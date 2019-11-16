Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Hale Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy Hale Lee Obituary
Jeremy Hale Lee

Muncie - Jeremy Hale Lee, 48, passed away unexpectedly on November 11th at IU Health. Jeremy was a Medical Cannibus grower and an accomplished writer. Jeremy had resided in Muncie for most of his life but also lived in Michigan until recently. Jeremy leaves behind in his memory three children. Harleigh Smith, husband Wes of Muncie, Anthony Tony Lee, girlfriend Angel Foster, of Muncie and Lacy McBride of Greensburg IN. Three grandchildren Alexis Foster, Breanna Vester and Zoey Lee all of Muncie. Six brothers and sisters Rena Abbott, husband Gordon, of Monticello KY, Michael Lee, wife Peggy of New Castle, Paul Daniel Lee, girlfriend Sherri, of Muncie, Kimberly Gene Lee of Monticello KY, Amanda Noe, husband Aaron of Somerset KY, and Jason Lee, wife Brandy of Monticello, KY. He leaves behind many other cousins, neices and nephews, aunts and uncles and many friends.

Jeremy also leaves his second mother his aunt Lover of Mooreland whom he cherished with all his heart.

A Celebration of Life Dinner with family and friends will be Saturday November 16th at 1pm at Whittier Lance Baptist Church in New Castle.

Please bring favorite pictures to the dinner and memories to share with the family.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -