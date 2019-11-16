|
Jeremy Hale Lee
Muncie - Jeremy Hale Lee, 48, passed away unexpectedly on November 11th at IU Health. Jeremy was a Medical Cannibus grower and an accomplished writer. Jeremy had resided in Muncie for most of his life but also lived in Michigan until recently. Jeremy leaves behind in his memory three children. Harleigh Smith, husband Wes of Muncie, Anthony Tony Lee, girlfriend Angel Foster, of Muncie and Lacy McBride of Greensburg IN. Three grandchildren Alexis Foster, Breanna Vester and Zoey Lee all of Muncie. Six brothers and sisters Rena Abbott, husband Gordon, of Monticello KY, Michael Lee, wife Peggy of New Castle, Paul Daniel Lee, girlfriend Sherri, of Muncie, Kimberly Gene Lee of Monticello KY, Amanda Noe, husband Aaron of Somerset KY, and Jason Lee, wife Brandy of Monticello, KY. He leaves behind many other cousins, neices and nephews, aunts and uncles and many friends.
Jeremy also leaves his second mother his aunt Lover of Mooreland whom he cherished with all his heart.
A Celebration of Life Dinner with family and friends will be Saturday November 16th at 1pm at Whittier Lance Baptist Church in New Castle.
Please bring favorite pictures to the dinner and memories to share with the family.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019