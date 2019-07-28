|
|
Jeremy Snider
Muncie - Jeremy Snider, 32, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was born on Monday, December 22, 1986, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Bryan Johnson and Elizabeth Snider. Jeremy was a very hard worker and worked as a roofer. He loved playing with his kids and spending time with them.
Survivors include his parents; his longtime companion, Valerie Bicknell; two sons, Vincenn and Vaydenn Snider; one brother, Zachary Johnson; one sister, Erika (husband, Preston) Hartley; one niece, Emma Hartley; and two nephews, Landon and Kaleb Hartley.
Graveside services for Jeremy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 28, 2019