Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Snider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Snider


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy Snider Obituary
Jeremy Snider

Muncie - Jeremy Snider, 32, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was born on Monday, December 22, 1986, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Bryan Johnson and Elizabeth Snider. Jeremy was a very hard worker and worked as a roofer. He loved playing with his kids and spending time with them.

Survivors include his parents; his longtime companion, Valerie Bicknell; two sons, Vincenn and Vaydenn Snider; one brother, Zachary Johnson; one sister, Erika (husband, Preston) Hartley; one niece, Emma Hartley; and two nephews, Landon and Kaleb Hartley.

Graveside services for Jeremy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now