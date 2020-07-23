Jerlene B. (Hall) Winfrey
Jerlene B. (Hall) Winfrey, 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Willow Bend Living Center. She was born in Huntsville, Kentucky on Thursday, March 30, 1933, the daughter of Earl Hall and Mayme (Hammers) Hall. Jerlene moved to the Muncie area in 1950, where she met the love of her life, James M. Winfrey. They married in 1951, and raised two sons, James and Allen. Jerlene and James shared sixty-three years together before he passed away in 2014.
Jerlene loved to work. She worked at Al Pete Meats, Inc. for forty-three years before retiring in 1990. She loved gardening, and loved attending church. Jerlene was a Sunday School teacher for many, many years. Her grandson, Chad, was in her Sunday School class.
Survivors include her son Jimmy (wife, Diane); brothers, Earl Hall and Barry Hall; sister, Lolita Willard; grandson, Chad Winfrey; great-granddaughter, Victoria Winfrey; great-great grandchildren, Wyatt Andrew Richardson and Emma K. Staley; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Winfrey; parents, Earl and Mayme Hall; a son, Allen; a great-granddaughter, Casilleena K. Richardson; a brother, Joel Hall; and sisters, Madonna Tharp and Julie Peay.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic a mask is required at the funeral home, and please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46209-4830.
