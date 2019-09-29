|
|
Jerome D. "Jerry" Aul
Bonita Springs, FL - Jerome D. "Jerry" Aul 79, of Bonita Springs, FL died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. Jerry was born December 2, 1939 in Muncie, IN a son of the late George and Hazel (neé Webb) Aul. A lifelong resident of Muncie, IN, he became a fulltime resident of Bonita Springs in 1993 after wintering here since 1988.
He was a tool and die maker and the former owner of Aul Brothers Tool and Die in Yorktown, IN. He and his brother operated the company from 1963 to 1988 when Jerry sold his interest to his brother. After retiring to Bonita Springs Jerry continued his love for the game of golf and worked for various country clubs in the area including Palm River, the Bonita Bay Club and Grandezza where he was the cart barn manager.
He was a former member of the Optimist/Kiwanis Club in Muncie and a Life Member of the Elks Lodge, and a Fellow at the Moose Lodge and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He was an avid golfer and loved playing many different card games including poker and euchre. But most of all, Jerry loved spending time with his family and grandkids. He will be remembered as a very kind and giving man.
He is survived by his wife, Gail M. Huff-Aul of Bonita Springs, FL; his children, Sherri (Steve) Swain of Seneca, IL, Steve (Lori) Aul of St. Louis, MO, Susan (Jennifer) Aul of Summitville, IN and Scott Aul (Joy) of Bonita Springs, FL; one sister, Darlene Lee; his cherished grandchildren, Brandi, Michelle, Alena, Meghan, Matthew, Austin, Parker, Jessica, Emma and Noah; great grandchildren, Abigail, Chloe, Paige, Garrett, Morgan, Cooper, Hayden, Gabriella and Devin; his step-children, Dale L. Huff and Marie L. Huff (Rusty) and two step-grandchildren, Bradley J. Huff (Karina) and Dalton T. Huff-Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dorothea R. Aul in 2012 and 3 brothers, Robert Aul, John Aul and Norman Aul and 5 sisters, Thelma Columbus, Loraine Greer, Corine Greer, Lucile Barnes and Mary Reed.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1200 W Riverside Ave. Muncie, IN 47303. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass. A private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw, IN.
Additional services are being planned for later this year in Bonita Springs and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations in memory of Jerry be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 29, 2019