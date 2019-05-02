|
Jerome Kendrick
- - Departed this life on April 23, 2019 in Muncie, In. Jerome was born on Sept 18, 1966 to Adlene Kendrick and Albert Buress.
He attended Muncie Community Schools graduating from Muncie Central High school 1986. After graduating he attended a trade school in Michigan.
He lives to cherish his memory 1 brother Milford Earl Buress Aunts: Frances Edmond Muncie In, Betty Robinson Muncie In, and Brenda Edmond Little Rock AR, Uncles: Rev Sam Buress (Betty) Muncie, IN. Rev John Edmond (Mary) Little Rock, AR Dwight Edmond (Shelly) Conway Ar. 1 Great Aunt Willie lou Linson of St. Louis, Mo. and a host of cousins and friends
He was proceed in death by his Mother Adlene, Father Albert and Brother Demetris.
Service will be held at Deliverance Temple Church 720 E. 2nd St. Saturday, May 4, 2019 Viewing 9am - 10am Services at 10:00am. Officiating Pastor Andre Mitchell Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC.
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019