|
|
Jerome T. Johnson, Jr.
Muncie - Jerome T. Johnson, Jr. was born on July 20, 1952 in Muncie, IN to Mr. & Mrs. Jerome T. Johnson, Sr. whom were affectionately known as Flat Top & Ms. Sissy.
Jerome attended Muncie Community Schools where he excelled in basketball & football. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1970 and in true Bearcat fashion, his purple pride and friendships remained intact.
In 1973, Jerome married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, JoAnne McCain and from that union, three children were born.
Jerome was a proud 1970 Muncie Central Bearcat alum, a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church, a member of the Men of Debonair and retired from Delco Battery in 1996. Jerome was a friend to all and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, JoAnne McCain-Johnson; his daughter, Christal Johnson of Fishers, IN; his sons Jason (Shawn) Johnson and Justin (Andrea) Johnson all of Muncie, IN and the FAB FIVE…his grandchildren; Nicholas James, Jasie Grier, Jasa Grace, Stuart Zachariah & Jonah Francis. Along with a host of other family and friends.
Calling Hours & Funeral Service for Jerome T. Johnson, Jr. will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 N. Macedonia Ave., Muncie, IN on Friday, July 5, 5 - 8pm, Saturday, July 6, 11am - 1pm with Funeral Service at 1pm. Arrangements entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home and Carmichael Funeral Services.
Published in The Star Press on July 3, 2019