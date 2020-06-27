Jerry C. Patterson
Jerry C Patterson

Jerry C. Patterson 74, departed this life on June 19, 2020. There will be viewing on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12:00pm til 1:00pm. Services start at 1:00pm At Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Service entrusted by Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
JUN
30
Service
01:00 PM
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
