|
|
Jerry Charles Rench
Muncie - Jerry Charles Rench, 80, of Muncie, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, following an extended illness. Jerry was born on October 14, 1938 in Muncie, the son of La Vaughn and Dorothy Rench. Jerry is a 1956 Muncie Central High School graduate.
Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army National Guard and proudly served our country for 8 years. After the Army National Guard, Jerry joined Westinghouse Electric Corporation, serving capacities in numerous supervisory and managerial positions. He served 31 proud years from 1961—1991, before retiring. Jerry enjoyed all outdoor activities from boating, to fishing, to golfing. He also loved to play chess.
Jerry was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife of 40 years, Dixie June (Barlow) Rench; children: Jeffrey (Stacy) Rench, Steven Rench, Glenda Harvey, and Julie (Harry) Cushing; grandchildren: Amy, Chris, Jenna, Matt, Melissa, Monica, and Rachel; and several great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sandy Durham; and sister, Kathi Cunningham.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the Memorial Service immediately following at 4:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Full Military Honors will also be afforded. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 3, 2019