Jerry Cole
Farmland - Jerry Wayne Cole, Farmland, IN, left this earthly world February 11, 2019. He was born March 3, 1954 in Muncie, IN the son of Jack, Sr. and Melba (Griffith) Cole. He was a 1972 graduate of Muncie Southside High School and 1976 graduate of Ball State University.
As a resident of Randolph County, Jerry was a champion of the Farmland community having served on the Board of Directors of Historic Farmland USA and as director of the Farmland Community Center. He attended Farmland Friends Church and Rehobeth United Methodist Church of Parker City, IN.
Jerry was an accomplished and popular musician throughout east central Indiana and the Metamora community. His enthusiasm and talent for music was appreciated by a wide audience of genres and ages. The last years of his life were spent playing music with his wife, several bands, spending time with family, and tending their farm animals.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Judy (Wilson-Malone) Cole; children, William Malone (Kirsten Gerdes) of Riverside, CA and Mary Ella Malone Mohyla (Mike) of Herndon, VA; a granddaughter, Vivian Mohyla and brother Jack Cole, Jr. (Karel) of Selma, IN; step-sisters, Julie Hilbert (Dan) and Susan Orebaugh (Ron); nieces and nephews, Jason Cole, Kimberly Anderson (great niece Francesca), Kevin Cole, Kayli Cole, Stacey Goyette (David), Darin Wilson (Leslie), Lee Wilson (Imon), Carol Cummins (Caleb), Wendy Keys (Everett), Joe Wilson, Samantha Wilson and Paige Swayne (Alan), Justin Vogt (Nicole) and Hiliary Melchoirs (Andy); additional family members include, John Wilson (Debbie) and Joe Wilson (Tracy). He was preceded in death by his father Jack, mother Melba and stepmother Carol.
A service to celebrate Jerry's life will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. A private graveside service will be later. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 3:00 to service time, at the funeral home. Following the services, a very special musical gathering will be at the Farmland Community Center. It will be a time to share with the family, special talents and stories. Come prepared to honor Jerry's wish to have a party. Memorial contributions may be made to Historical Farmland USA, with reference to the Jerry Cole Concert Series. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home and the community center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 13, 2019