|
|
Jerry (Jay) Dishman Jr.
Muncie - Mr. Jerry (Jay) Dishman Jr., age 54 of Muncie, IN, passed away Saturday March 7, 2020, at Ball Memorial Hospital.
Jay was born in Shreveport, LA, on June 18, 1965, the son of Helen (Dyck) and Jerry Dishman Sr. Shortly after his father was discharged from military duty they relocated to Muncie, IN, where Jay Spent his childhood. After completing his education, Jay remained in the Muncie area where he enjoyed spending time restoring historical homes, working outdoors, mushroom hunting, fishing and camping. During the summer months Jay would often travel to neighboring states of Kentucky and Ohio to explore nature and camp.
Jay is survived by his father Jerry (Glenda) Dishman Sr., his daughter Megan Knight her fiancé David Caplinger, three sisters, Shelly (J.C.) Keeler, Kristy (Woody) Richmond, Kari (Andy) East, a brother, Michael (Mary) Short, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friend Troy Halsell. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen, grandmother Edna Sexton and uncle Michael Sexton.
Funeral services are being conducted privately.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020