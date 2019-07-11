Services
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
(765) 369-2016
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Jerry E. Bye


1939 - 2019
Jerry E. Bye Obituary
Jerry E. Bye

Redkey - Jerry E. Bye, 79, of Albany, IN, passed away Sunday, July 7th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of his faithful family members after a lengthy terminal illness. Jerry was born in New Mt. Pleasant, on August 26, 1939 a son of the late A. Pauline (Reynolds) and Donald F. Bye. He attended Green Township School and received his diploma from the U.S. Army class of 1957. He was the husband of Barbara S. (Walls) Bye who he married on December 12, 1958. Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Ridgeville American Legion Post #507, and enjoyed restoring rental homes, playing one arm bandits, traveling, and socializing. He was a hard working man who wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty dedicating countless years to his daughter Anna and any interest she had. Over the years he farmed, raised animals, worked in seed corn sales, renting homes, and was owner and operator of Jebco Electronics Co. CB Radio & Supply which became the largest distributor east of the Mississippi. Jerry is survived by his wife Barbara Bye, a daughter Anna Watt (husband Jim), and special thanks to cousins; Charley Bye, Peg Selvey, Linda Walls and faithfull companion Missi. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents Laura Lacy & Chester Reynolds. Friends are invited to call Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:30 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel with Brother Larry Eads officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery Redkey, IN with Military Honors being held by Ridgeville American Legion Post #507. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ridgeville American Legion Post #507 or The Little Red Door. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on July 11, 2019
