Jerry E. Durant
Jerry E. Durant, 84, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Life's Journey in Avon Indiana.
He was born on Monday, November 11, 1935, in Lapel, Indiana the son of Glen and Constance (Hendricks) Durant. Jerry worked as a machinist for Delco Remy prior to his retirement and previously attended Shawnee Heights Baptist Church. He loved working with his hands, mowing, and his pets. Jerry was very interested in electricity and enjoyed tinkering with things. He was an overall handyman.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Betty) Durant, Alexandria, Indiana, and Marcia (husband, Chuck) Conover, Pendleton, Indiana; two grandchildren, Matthew (wife, Ashley) Conover, and Amanda (husband, Ethan) McCallister; three great-grandchildren, Madysen, Ace, and Quinn Conover; two brothers, Wilber (wife, Gail) Durant, and Willis (Debby) Durant; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friend, Betty West.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and his beloved wife, Barbara J. Durant.
There will be no services per Jerry's request.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Protection League, Inc., 613 Dewey Street, Anderson, Indiana, 46016.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020