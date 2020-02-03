|
Jerry L. Gardner
Jerry L. Gardner, 73, passed away on Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on April 13, 1946 in Delaware County, the son of Paul J. and Anna Mae (Day) Gardner and graduated from Gaston High School in 1964. He joined the Army National Guard in 1965 and served for 6 years. On September 3, 1965 in Alexandria, he married Linda Sue Morgan.
Jerry drove trucks for Marsh Supermarkets for 34 years, retiring in 2001 and had logged 2 million accident free miles. He was a member of Avondale Sympathy Club, American Legion of Gaston and attended Epworth United Methodist Church of Alexandria.
He had a love of farming, especially during harvest season and loved restoring and collecting old farm toys.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Sue Gardner of Muncie; one daughter, Amy Drook of Marion; one son, Monty Gardner of Muncie; one sister, Jean Ann Kennard of Muncie; one brother, Phil Gardner (wife, Ann) of Pendleton; one brother-in-law, Steven Morgan (wife, Cindy) of Gaston; one sister-in-law, Mary Jane Morgan of Vernon Hills, IL and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father in-law, Howard and Genevieve Morgan; one brother, Dean Gardner; son-in-law, John Drook; one sister-in-law, Karen Dragoo and brother-in-law, Keith Morgan.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, with Pastor Jason Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery, Gaston.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 or one hour prior to services on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Epworth United Methodist Church of Alexandria c/o Steve Morgan, 14810 County Road 700 North, Gaston, IN 47342 or the American Heart & , Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674,
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020