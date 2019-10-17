|
Jerry Lee Moore
Muncie - Jerry Lee Moore, 82, passed away on Monday morning, October 14, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on March 16, 1937 in Arba, Indiana, the son of Alvin M. and Marie V. (Martin) Moore. Jerry graduated from Whitewater High School in 1955 and received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from Ball State University, where he was a pitcher for Ball State Baseball. On July 4, 2001 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, he married Wanda L. Ward-Redkey.
He worked for Mooreland Schools for 1 year, Centerville Community Schools for 9 years, Cowan Schools for 2 years and for Monroe Central School Corporation for 23 years, retiring as an elementary school principal. Jerry was a member of Muncie Elks #245, Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Elks Men's Golf Association, Ball State University Cardinal Varsity Club and University Christian Church.
He enjoyed all sports, especially golf, basketball, baseball and the Colts.
Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Wanda L. Moore of Muncie; three daughters, Jill John (husband, Rich) of Indianapolis, Jane Giles (husband, Rob) of Indianapolis and Jodi Cole (husband, Kevin) of Muncie; two sons, Michael Redkey of Tipton and Kerry Redkey (wife, Jaime) of Zionsville; thirteen grandchildren, Jaci John, Ryli John, Jessica Giles, Jackson Giles, Meagan Redkey, Samantha Redkey, Kori Reinke, Brittany Swartzfager (husband, Drew), Danielle Redkey (Craig Connors), Neil Reinke, Presley Cole, Andrew Redkey and Zane Cole; one brother, Larry Moore (wife, Dottie) of Richmond; three sisters-in-law, Carol Ward, Ruby Martin and Sharon Puckett (husband, Jerry) all of Yorktown; and two brothers-in-law, Don Guinn (wife, Judi) and Mearl Guinn, both of Yorktown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jack Lee Moore in 1984; one brother, Max R. Moore; one brother-in-law, Dick Ward and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Redkey.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at University Christian Church, 2400 N. Nebo Road, Muncie, with Pastor Steve Huddleston and Pastor Michael Booher officiating. Cremation will take place.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 or one hour prior to services Monday at University Christian Church. The Muncie Elks Lodge will conduct a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to University Christian Church, 2400 N. Nebo Road, Muncie, IN 47304; Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, 408 Trojan Lane, New Castle, IN 47362 or to Ball State University Baseball Program, 2000 W. University Avenue, Muncie, IN 47306.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019