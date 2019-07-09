Jerry N. Brandon



Muncie - Jerry N. Brandon, 85, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, July 6, 2019, at Morrison Woods Legacy.



He was born in Huntsville, AL on May 29, 1934, the son of James W. and Cora (Elmore) Brandon and moved to Muncie in 1951.



Mr. Brandon was a district manager for Seyfert Distributing until his retirement. He was then employed at Muncie Novelty - Indiana Ticket.



He attended The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church and was a member of Moose Lodge #33, where he was past treasurer, Moose Trail #36, and received the Fellowship Degree of Honor. He was also a member of Muncie Area Campers.



Surviving are three daughters, Jeri Follin (husband, Earl), Muncie, Kim Sheller, Leesburg, and Jama Leahy (husband, Larry), Muncie; four grandchildren, Lindsay Follin (Todd Ford), Leslie Follin, Jason Huston, and Kelsey Sheller; nine great-grandchildren, Lydia, Talia, Lucia, Brooklyn, Kora, Ella, Jason, Birdie, and Georgie; two brothers, Larry Brandon (wife, Susan), Muncie and Jeff Brandon (wife, Kathy), Muncie; a sister, Jane Shaw (husband, Jim), Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of forty-eight years, Bonnie; a brother, Winston Brandon; and a sister, Sue Ehrhart.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.



Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7 :00 p.m. on Wednesday or one hour prior to services on Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Mooseheart, or Moosehaven, Moose Charities Memorial Program, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539-9903; or ARF, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Morrison Woods Legacy and Southern Care Hospice.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on July 9, 2019