Muncie - Jerry O'Neal Elenburg, 71, died Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born March 3, 1949 in Haleyville, AL and was the son of the late William L. & Ruth E. (Dickinson) Elenburg.
Jerry was a graduate of Ivy Tech Community College, he worked in sales for many years with Sears & Roebuck and worked alongside his father in their roofing business. He loved being outside working and fishing. Jerry loved collecting Alabama River Rock.
Jerry is survived by his two daughters Shannon Winter of Phoenix, AZ and Tracey Malnofski (Mike) of Yorktown; his beloved dog Zoey; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother Gary Elenburg (Alberta) of Muncie; a sister Sherri (Robert) Richardson of Muncie; three nephews; one niece; one great-niece and two great-nephews.
Due to Covid-19 Restrictions the services for Jerry will be held privately at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel.