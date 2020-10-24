Jerry R. Marsh
Muncie - Jerry R. Marsh, 77, of Muncie, died October 23, 2020, at West Park Rehabilitation in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born February 9, 1943, in Muncie, Indiana, to Estel V. Marsh and Mildred E. (Pequignot) Marsh.
Jerry spent his early years in Portland, Fort Wayne, and Muncie. A 1962 graduate of Culver Military Academy, he attended Michigan State University, then transferred to Western New Mexico where he graduated in 1968. He immediately was inducted into the U.S. Army where he served one tour in Vietnam as an infantry platoon leader, and later resigned his commission as Captain, to begin working at Marsh Supermarkets. He was in the Army National Guard from 1982-1987.
Having worked for Marsh Supermarkets since age 14, Jerry worked weekends and summers while in school. After the Army, he held many positions with the company, District Manager the longest, but store manager as his favorite, at 21st and Post Road in Indianapolis, Indiana from 1973-1974.
Jerry owned and operated Fishers Trading Company in Fishers, from 1990-1996 at 116th Street and Allisonville Road, and was a member of the Fishers Rotary Club and Fishers Chamber of Commerce. Afterwards, he briefly worked for Century 21. After Marsh Supermarkets bought Ross, Jerry was brought in to clean-up and re-merchandise LoBill Hardware and Sporting Goods, and oversee the operations.
Jerry is survived by: a brother, Tom Marsh (wife, Jan); his two sons, Erik Marsh and Grant Marsh (wife, Julie); two grandchildren, Taylor and Ashley; two nephews, John and Brian Marsh; a niece, Michelle Belisle; and several cousins.
Jerry is preceded in death by: his father, Estel V. Marsh, and his mother, Mildred E. Marsh.
Per Jerry's wishes, there will be no services. Private burial for family will take place later. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of The Waters of Muncie for the special care they provided to Jerry.
