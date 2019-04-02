Services
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Jerry Ray Wright Obituary
Jerry Ray Wright

Parker City - Jerry Ray Wright, 74, of Parker City, IN passed away Friday evening, March 29, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN, with family by his side. He was born May 8, 1944 in Jamestown, TN the son of Carl and Colleen (McGee) Wright.

Jerry moved to Parker City in November of 1969. He retired in 1999 after 31 years as a machinist with New Venture Gear of Muncie, IN. He enjoyed spending his leisure time rebuilding cars and was exceptional with auto body work. He started working at a young age and was a hardworking man and a loving husband and father. He is now resting with the Lord.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Colleen; a loving wife of 55 years, Paula (Fouch) Wright; two daughters, JoEllen DeFabritis (husband, Scott) of Galveston, IN and Jessica Wright of Monroe, Michigan; a son, Jason Randall Wright (wife, Mellisa) of Parker City, IN; six grandchildren, Colby Early (Amy), Jerry Munday (Erica), Jodi Carroll (Mike), Zachary Wright (Jenny), Olivia Wright and Jesse Wright; five great grandchildren, Milah, Collin, Taylee, Jasper and Cayden; and a beloved canine companion, Brendal. He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Jerry Ray Wright II; and a son-in-law, Dwight Early.

A service to celebrate Jerry's life will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will be at Tomlinson Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to service time on Friday, at the funeral home. The family would like to thank all the caregivers from IU Health.

Jerry is a nine and a half year survivor from a gift of a liver transplant. They would ask that you consider becoming an organ donor and give the gift of life.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 2, 2019
