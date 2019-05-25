|
Jerry Scott Kirk
Markleville - Jerry Scott Kirk, 58, resident of Markleville, passed away May 22, 2019 at Community Hospital in Anderson.
He was born in Anderson, December 2, 1960 the son of Darrell Gene and Polly Ann Ingalls Kirk.
He was a 1980 graduate of Shenandoah High School and was a truck driver for Switzer Tank Lines.
He was a graduate of Northwest Business College and was a mechanic for many years working with several companies before focusing on driving semis.
Survivors are his mother: Polly Kirk of Middletown, brother: Darrin (Angela) Kirk of Middletown and 1 sister: Marcy (Jerry) Benbow of Middletown, several nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his best friends: Bink and Dale and his caregiver Penny Kirk as well as his dogs: Haley and Bea and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Marty Ballard officiating. Friends may call from 5:00 PM until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to the Middletown EMS, Box 1, Middletown IN 47356 or the Madison County Humane Society.
Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on May 25, 2019