Jerry W Herndon
Farmland - Jerry Wayne Herndon, 74, of Farmland, IN passed away Monday morning, October 19, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born February 9, 1946 in Warriormines, WV the son of James C., Jr. and Magdlen (Bowen) Herndon. He was a 1966 graduate of Monroe Central High School.
Jerry retired in 2009 from INDOT, Indiana Department of Transportation, but had previously worked at Indiana Steel & Wire and Weatherhead. He was a past member of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department and had supported Fire Rescue at Winchester Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Eldora Speedway. He was an official with Vores Compact Racing. He enjoyed spending his leisure time camping, fishing, golfing and playing guitar.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 52 years, Bernice (Hufnagle) Herndon; two daughters, Loretta Perry (Joe) of Springport, IN and Jackie Kirkpatrick (Paul) of Modoc, IN; a brother, Ralph Herndon (Peggy) of Ft. Wayne, IN; three sisters, Carol Surpas (Al) Selma, IN, Wanda Fix (Rick) of Farmland, IN and Shirlene Tinsman (Hubert) of Belize; seven grandchildren, Kristen, Jerad, Jade, Colton, Michael, Hannah and Bethany; and five great grandchildren, Cameron, Hope, Adalynn, Oliver and Laramie. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Christy Herndon; two brothers, Don and Robert; and a sister, Lynn.
Due to the concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family will be having private family services. Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. FACE MASK, COVERING NOSE AND MOUTH, AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 507, Farmland, IN 47340 or Open Arms Food Pantry, 204 E. Henry St., Farmland, IN 47340. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
