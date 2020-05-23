|
Jerry Wayne Harry
Mr. Jerry Wayne Harry 74, passed away on May 14th 2020, at his home with his family. He fought a long battle with several debilitating illnesses.
Jerry worked as a plumber, serving his 5- year apprenticeship, with the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 661 of Muncie, and retired from General Motors as a pipe fitter. He was a member of Masonic Lodge number 46 F&AM of Delaware County.
Jerry's greatest passion was making all kinds of knives and later custom canes for people. He also enjoyed watching and feeding wildlife. Spending time with his best friend Gerald Poor was a weekly pleasure.
He was also very wise, frequently inventing things and making them. He found out years later, several of his inventions were made and marketed by others.
His vast sense of humor and good looks will be greatly missed by everyone. Jokingly Jerry would ask people if they thought that he looked like Brad Pitt, then told them that he was Brad's stunt double. Jerry was mistaken not only for Brad, but also for Glenn Campbell, and Terry Lester who played the first Jack Abbott on "The Young and the Restless".
Making people laugh pleased him and he would make up jokes to tell to anyone he ran across. He made everyone laugh.
Jerry was truly very compassionate for people and animals that he saw were being mistreated. He would stop along the side of the road to get a turtle and return it to a nearby stream bank. He would take a spider outside of the house rather than kill it. He stood up for people who were being bullied. Jerry vowed to never intentionally do any harm, to any of God's creatures.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" France Harry, and sister-in-laws Cathy France, and Artis Goins, best friend Gerald Poor, friends Job Skinner and Aaron Couch, also his close kitties Hansel, Gretel, and Winston all from Muncie.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Willie L. and Tommye N. Harry, his children, Jason E. & Robin Renee Harry, many of his cats and dogs, and his favorite kitty, Little Ricky. He once asked his veterinarian Dr. Kent Wisecup of Country Acre Animal Clinic, New Castle IN, if Kent named a wing of their new clinic after Jerry.
Jerry is now in Heaven, free of pain, smiling, laughing, and back with all those who passed away before him, especially kitty, Little Ricky.
His wishes were that there would be no memorial service.
Memorial donations in Jerry's memory may be made to ARF 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303, or Riverside Avenue Baptist Church, 3700 W. Riverside Avenue Muncie, IN 47304.
