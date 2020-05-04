Services
Jerry Wayne Hart Obituary
Poneto - Jerry Wayne Hart, age 81, born March 28, 1939, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in hospice care in FL after a few weeks of poor health. He lived half the year in Wells County, IN and half in Lake Alfred, FL. Jerry is the son of Delmar Hart (deceased) and Frances Stepp Hart (deceased). He was born in rural Montpelier, IN, graduated from Montpelier High School in 1957, and received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 1961. At Purdue, he joined the ROTC and after graduation went to the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School at Newport, RI. Jerry spent four years as an active duty naval officer assigned to the USS Providence based mostly in Yokosuka, Japan, but also visiting ports from Russia to Australia. Following the Navy, Jerry settled in Southern California where he worked briefly for IBM before founding a computer software company where he spent the majority of his professional career. In his mid 50s, he earned a Juris Doctor degree and worked as a lawyer for several years. In the early 2000s, he retired and returned to Wells County where he enjoyed the rest of his life. While living in CA, he married and divorced, and is survived by: two daughters Cheryl Hart (husband Ted), Southampton, NY, and Raquel Hart, Jupiter, FL; three grandchildren Chandler Littleford, Riley Barnes, and Jack Barnes; three siblings Joyce Hart Lee (husband Everett), Montpelier, IN, Judy Hart Herring, Keystone, IN, and Jeffrey Hart, Logansport, IN; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a very special friend, Yolonda Wise Hiser and her family. Jerry loved to read, woodworking, write, tell stories, and was a quick wit. He was a member of the Millard Brown American Legion Post # 156. He was a wonderful father to his two daughters. He spent many years mentoring them in their academic studies, attending softball games, and shuttling to swim meets. He was tireless in his support and always with a smile. Upon his death, he was remembered as "the sweetest and happiest man in our neighborhood." He was also known for his wry sense of humor. Even in his last will and testament, he stated "If when the doctors say there is little more they can do for me, then that is the time to go. What is the purpose of hanging around just to stink up the place?" Visitation will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM for family and friends. Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is handling the arrangements. There will be a celebration of life in July with burial at Brookside Cemetery, Montpelier, IN. Military rites will be conducted at that time by the Millard Brown American Legion Post #156 and the U.S. Navy.
Published in The Star Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020
