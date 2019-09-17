|
Jerry Wayne Lehman
Muncie - Jerry Lehman, 73, passed away on Sunday morning, September 15, 2019 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Jerry was born to Pearl Aretta (Holtzclaw) and Leroy Pierpont Lehman on March 1, 1946 in Gordon, West Virginia and moved to Muncie at an early age attending Muncie School systems. He honorably served his country in the Army until 1967. Jerry enjoyed restoring antique automobiles. He began driving "Big-rigs" becoming a member of the teamsters union, most recently driving for Yellow Freight Company where he retired from.
He is survived by his loving wife Connie, daughters; Kellie Lehman-McClellan, Lori (Troy) Craig, Chasity (Scott) Long, grandchildren; Raquel (Logan) DeAugustine-Patterson, Courtney Craig, Logan Long, Jared Long, Ethan Craig, James McClellan, Addie Craig,
Jerry's parents, daughter Sherri Lynn Lehman and seven siblings; preceded him in passing.
Funeral services will held at Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, September 18 at 2:00 pm with visitation from 12:00 until the start of the service.
