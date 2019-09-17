Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
1946 - 2019
Jerry Wayne Lehman Obituary
Jerry Wayne Lehman

Muncie - Jerry Lehman, 73, passed away on Sunday morning, September 15, 2019 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Jerry was born to Pearl Aretta (Holtzclaw) and Leroy Pierpont Lehman on March 1, 1946 in Gordon, West Virginia and moved to Muncie at an early age attending Muncie School systems. He honorably served his country in the Army until 1967. Jerry enjoyed restoring antique automobiles. He began driving "Big-rigs" becoming a member of the teamsters union, most recently driving for Yellow Freight Company where he retired from.

He is survived by his loving wife Connie, daughters; Kellie Lehman-McClellan, Lori (Troy) Craig, Chasity (Scott) Long, grandchildren; Raquel (Logan) DeAugustine-Patterson, Courtney Craig, Logan Long, Jared Long, Ethan Craig, James McClellan, Addie Craig,

Jerry's parents, daughter Sherri Lynn Lehman and seven siblings; preceded him in passing.

Funeral services will held at Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, September 18 at 2:00 pm with visitation from 12:00 until the start of the service.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 17, 2019
