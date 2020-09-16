1/
Jerry Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Wright

Jerry E Wright, 67 passed at his home of natural causes. He is survived by his wife Linda Harshman Wright, Son Jeremy (Cindy), Daughter Lauren (Bill) Johnson. Parents, Jerry and Janet Wright, Brother's Jeff (Vickie), Jay (Kimberly) and Joe (Julie), Sisters Julie (Paul) Whittington and Jan (Rod) Smoot, 11 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grand Children and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry served in the Vietnam war and was a Past Commander of the Albany American Legion.

Family will have a private celebration of life at a future date. Meeks Mortuary is handling cremation.

Rest in peace Ace.

Salute!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved