Jerry Wright



Jerry E Wright, 67 passed at his home of natural causes. He is survived by his wife Linda Harshman Wright, Son Jeremy (Cindy), Daughter Lauren (Bill) Johnson. Parents, Jerry and Janet Wright, Brother's Jeff (Vickie), Jay (Kimberly) and Joe (Julie), Sisters Julie (Paul) Whittington and Jan (Rod) Smoot, 11 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grand Children and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jerry served in the Vietnam war and was a Past Commander of the Albany American Legion.



Family will have a private celebration of life at a future date. Meeks Mortuary is handling cremation.



Rest in peace Ace.



Salute!









