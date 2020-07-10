Jesse A. Martin



Muncie - Jesse A. Martin 36, of Muncie, IN gained his wings on July 1, 2020 leaving behind family and friends, who will always carry a piece of him in their hearts. Jesse was born February 27, 1984. We all have our voices. Even though Jesse struggled with drug addiction, he was able to find his path to a higher power which found him peace and comfort. Quick wit and a silver tongue, he was known to pour on the charm or talk smack, both which could bring a smile to all. He grew up an avid outdoorsman, loving to fish and camp. Later in life he found the joy of traveling, along with an occasional visit to a casino. With the fight over and finally able to lay down in peace, Jesse left behind to mourn his death, parents, Tim, and Lisa Martin (Manny Cabrera), granny and confidant, Judy Stephenson, brother, Tj. Martin, sister, Ashley Martin (Jeremy Ransom), niece and nephew, Kahlen and Kolton Ransom, many more loving family members, and a treasure trove of friends. Services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 with a viewing from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Service will start at 2:00pm at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store