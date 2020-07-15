1/1
Jesse Carl Crabtree
1934 - 2020
Jesse Carl Crabtree

Muncie - Jesse Carl Crabtree, 85, of Muncie, passed away on July 14, 2020, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. Jesse was born on September 11, 1934, to Edgar and Ollie May (Atkinson) Crabtree. Jesse joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for 4 years. He worked at Chevrolet, then New Venture Gear for 27 years before retiring.

Jesse loved to work on cars as well as attend car shows. He also loved attending auctions. He was a member of Creekwood Baptist Church as well as True Light Baptist Church. He was also a long-standing member of Avondale Sympathy Club.

Jesse was a devoted father, grandfather, and brother. He will be missed by many, including his loving sons: Brian (Elora) Crabtree, Beth (William "Butch") Savage, and Bruce (Johna) Crabtree; siblings: Betty Franklin, Shirley Johnson, and David Crabtree; grandchildren: Jesse Crabtree, Donald Crabtree, and Ashley Crabtree; and great-grandchildren: Logan Crabtree and Alaina Crabtree.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 noon, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Military Rites afforded. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com . Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
