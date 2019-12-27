|
Jesse D. Ross Sr.
Muncie - Jesse D. Ross Sr., 40, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Monday, November 19, 1979, in Muncie, the son of Danny and Charlotte (Rymer) Ross. Jesse loved his mother more than anything in the world, until his grandson came along. His life revolved around his religion and his family. He would come home from work every day and take his oldest son and oldest niece to Chuck E. Cheese or Escapades. He was always well dressed and had to "look good" no matter what he was doing. Jesse couldn't walk by a mirror without taking five minutes to stare at himself. Appearance was his main thing, he was a "pretty boy". He would play basketball or baseball or anything his family wanted to do. It was important to him to spend time with his family. Every Sunday he had a "Sunday Funday" with his oldest son, grandson, daughter-in-law and his mother. They would eat, talk, or go to the park. It never mattered to him, as long as they were together. Jesse graduated from Cowan High School where he was their #1 basketball player. He also attended Ivy Tech, enjoyed fishing, spending time at church with his pastor and counseling kids about drugs.
Survivors include his mom, Charlotte Rymer; dad, Danny Ross; two sons, Jesse Ross II (and his mom, Sommer Pierce) and Noah Sours; grandson, Kashton Ross; aunt, Shay Overla; maternal grandpa, Marvin Rymer; several cousins, including Josh Antrim.
He was preceded in death by a son, Logan Ross; maternal grandma, Elizabeth Rymer; and uncle, Marvin Rymer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019